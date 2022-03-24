A small bag containing potentially deadly pills was found on a playground just before noon on Wednesday in Gypsum, Colorado the Eagle County Sheriff's Department said in a release Thursday.
The pills were found at the Two Rivers Village housing community after a homeowner discovered the zip-lock bag, according to Eagle County deputies.
The bag contained eight blue tablets that look similar to "M30" pills that are made to resemble Oxycodone but may contain fentanyl, the Sheriff's office said.
Deputies contacted the Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team (GRANITE) for a lab analysis after suspecting the pills may contain fentanyl.
Anyone with information about the pills is encouraged to call the Eagle County Sheriff Office at 970-328-8500. To remain anonymous, call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS. To submit a tip online, visit www.p3tips.com