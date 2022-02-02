Six robberies took place in Colorado Springs during a Tuesday and Wednesday snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department's blotter.
Five of the robberies took place Wednesday. The first happened Tuesday night in the 2800 block of Powers Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. The rest happened in the 5600 block of North Academy Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 5900 block of North Academy Boulevard at about 11:40 a.m., the 400 block of South Cascade Avenue around 4:20 p.m., the 3600 block of Austin Bluff Parkway around 5:15 p.m., and the 4000 block of East Platte Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Police were unable to locate the suspects in all the robberies except for one. Officer arrested 26-year-old Andrew Stroessner in connection with the robbery that took place in the 5900 block on North Academy. Another robbery occurred in the 5600 block of North Academy an hour earlier.
In four of the robberies, the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.