Four people were arrested for felony offenses and 13 other individuals were ticketed for trespassing and arrested for drug possession and other misdemeanors Thursday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Following complaints made to police regarding trespassing and camping under the South Nevada Avenue bridge just north of Interstate 25, four officers with the Citywide Homeless Outreach Team arrived in the area around 7:30 a.m. and cited a total of 17 people for trespassing, police said.

Of those 17, eight were released after receiving a ticket, police said, while four were arrested for outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants and four others were arrested on misdemeanor warrants only. Police also cited two of those individuals for misdemeanor drug possession.

Police did not specify the nature of the misdemeanor and felony warrants.

Police said a final person, 57-year-old Frank McQueen, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, a fifth-degree felony.

In total, police said, eight felony warrants and 15 misdemeanor warrants were cleared in addition to McQueen's new felony charge. Members with the Neighborhood Services Quality of Life Team also cleaned up much of the area, officials said.