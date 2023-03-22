A man who was arrested earlier this month is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a corpse in the alleged killing of a 43-year-old man whose body was found in Rush in 2021, and new details have emerged in the homicide.

An arrest affidavit obtained by The Gazette allegedly links Kevin Armando Chaparro-Macias, 26, to the crime through DNA analysis. A DNA profile was generated from evidence collected at the scene, and a match was found in October 2022, which led investigators to their suspect. However, specifics of the DNA report are redacted from the affidavit.

In an interview with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators last October, Chaparro-Macias said he knew the victim, Donaciano “Chano” Amaya, and was buying marijuana from him at Amaya’s house the last time the two saw each other on an unspecified day. According to the affidavit, Chaparro-Macias later said they smoked marijuana together before he gave Amaya a ride to the nearby town of Yoder.

Amaya’s spouse reportedly found Amaya dead around 6:05 p.m. on May 12, 2021, in a shed, which the affidavit said was locked from the outside. The shed was located on Amaya’s property at 6050 Johnson Road, which was described as "ransacked" and the power was disconnected. Amaya’s phone was reportedly "smashed" and found in the kitchen sink.

An autopsy determined that Amaya sustained six gunshot wounds and had methamphetamine and THC in his system at the time of his death, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Gazette from the El Paso County coroner. Four of the six gunshot wounds were to the back of Amaya’s head; the other two were to his upper back and right side of his torso.

Amaya reportedly worked as a ranch hand for Courtney and Nicole Mallery, two Black ranchers whose ongoing, highly publicized dispute with a neighbor has led to allegations of stalking and racism. Courtney Mallery had previously said he believed Amaya's homicide was a "clear message" to the couple to get out of their home in Yoder.

Chaparro-Macias knew Amaya’s son but told investigators his only relationship to Amaya was related to marijuana. He said when he wanted to buy marijuana from Amaya, he would just drive to his house. Chaparro-Macias revealed during the interview that he has used marijuana, cocaine and DMT, a hallucinogenic drug.

Chaparro-Macias reportedly told investigators he heard one of Amaya's family members had killed him. He said it was his understanding that Amaya was going through a divorce. According to the affidavit, there was a history of domestic violence at Amaya’s address as recently as six days before his murder, and Amaya’s spouse had reportedly not been in contact with him between that incident and his death.

Chaparro-Macias said he did not know how Amaya died, but guessed the killer had shot Amaya because it would have been the “easiest way.” When asked if he killed Amaya, Chaparro-Macias said he had not. He also refused a polygraph test, the affidavit said.

During the execution of a search warrant in November 2022, investigators retrieved two guns from the home of Chaparro-Macias’ grandfather, who told deputies that Chaparro-Macias allegedly identified himself as Amaya’s killer to others. Chaparro-Macias reportedly lived in a camper, but his grandfather had taken away his guns and secured them in a closet, according to the affidavit.

Chaparro-Macias was arrested March 8 in connection with Amaya's homicide. A 4th Judicial District judge ordered a competency evaluation for him on March 16. He is being held without bond and is expected back in court for a review hearing on April 20.