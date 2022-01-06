Two armed robberies were committed early Thursday within a mile of each other and about 40 minutes apart in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The robberies had similarities, though police did not say if they were related.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, a robber entered a business on the 1800 block of Aeroplaza Drive and pointed a handgun at a clerk before stealing cash and fleeing, police said.
About 40 minutes later, another robbery was reported at a business on the 1500 block of North Newport Road. A robber pointed a handgun at a clerk before stealing cash and fleeing.
Police said the investigations to both robberies are ongoing.
