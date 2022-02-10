The El Paso County Sheriff's Office warned early Thursday afternoon of "significant" law enforcement activity in a neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs.
The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet just before noon that law enforcement has responded to the 400 block of Excursion Drive, which is west of Powers Boulevard. It added that residents within a quarter-mile of the area should shelter in place.
Nearby French Elementary School is on "lockout" status, the Sheriff's Office said, adding that caregivers are asked not to respond to the school at this time.
"Stay away from exterior doors and windows," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. "Anyone one else stay out of the area for your safety."
