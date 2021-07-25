One person was injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in a suspected shooting early Sunday in the 2100 block of Academy Place.
Colorado Springs Police in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots from a nearby business. While the vehicles involved had left before police arrived, officers discovered during an investigation that two vehicles exchanged gunfire in the business parking lot, resulting in damage to other vehicles.
The investigation, which is ongoing, determined two primary vehicles were involved and possibly three individuals. No information was provided about the injured person.
No one was injured in a second report of a disturbance in involving guns at 8:18 p.m. Saturday near The Citadel mall. As police arrived at the 700 block of Citadel Drive West, those involved in the incident left in vehicles. Police located numerous involved persons during their investigation, and one adult male was arrested for several crimes including possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Police also are investigating a third report of shots fired near the HomeTown Studios Colorado Springs-Airport, 3490 Afternoon Circle, received at about 11 a.m. Sunday. There were no reports of injuries or significant property damage. Police said the shooter fled to nearby apartments but has not been arrested though an investigation is continuing.