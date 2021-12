Shots were fired after a fight at a Colorado Springs bar early Sunday morning spread to the parking lot, police said.

Police responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the El Huracan Night Club off South Academy and Astrozon boulevards after a fight started inside the club. No one was injured in the gunfire, police said.

Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that a suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made.