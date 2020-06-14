Armed carjackers stole a driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday after failing to steal a different vehicle in northeast Colorado Springs, police say.
In each case, at least one of the robbers fired a weapon, though no injuries were reported.
The back-to-back crimes occurred about 9:26 p.m. in and around Cottonwood Creek Park. Police say they were initially called to a reported carjacking at Rocky Bluff Point and Timber Bluff Point. During their investigation, officers learned about a second, attempted carjacking in a parking lot at the nearby park.
No arrests were reported.
An on-duty lieutenant declined to provide additional information, including how many robbers were involved and what type of vehicle was taken.
RELATED: