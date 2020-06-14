police lights

AP stock photo

 rybindmitriy — stock.adobe.com//

Armed carjackers stole a driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday after failing to steal a different vehicle in northeast Colorado Springs, police say.

In each case, at least one of the robbers fired a weapon, though no injuries were reported.

The back-to-back crimes occurred about 9:26 p.m. in and around Cottonwood Creek Park. Police say they were initially called to a reported carjacking at Rocky Bluff Point and Timber Bluff Point. During their investigation, officers learned about a second, attempted carjacking in a parking lot at the nearby park.

No arrests were reported.

An on-duty lieutenant declined to provide additional information, including how many robbers were involved and what type of vehicle was taken.

RELATED: 

Man pistol-whipped in Colorado Springs assault, police say
Pedestrian injured in hit and run in southeast Colorado Springs
Armed men rob 2 businesses overnight in Colorado Springs
Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,000 reward for information about Memorial Park shooting
Load comments