No one was hurt at a Colorado Springs Waffle House overnight despite someone firing several gunshots into the building.

“Surprisingly, no injuries were sustained by restaurant patrons or the victim during the incident,” Colorado Springs police said in a blotter entry about the early Sunday morning shooting.

Witnesses hid under tables at the Waffle House near Powers Boulevard and Galley Road while shots went off, one customer told KKTV.

Police say the episode started when a group of six customers confronted and then assaulted another man in the restaurant. Afterward, the party left the building. But that wasn't the end of the situation.

