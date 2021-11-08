Local law enforcement agencies are looking for one or more people who fired multiple gunshots at a home in unincorporated El Paso County on Sunday evening, nearly hitting someone inside the residence, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a 7 p.m. call about several gunshots being fired in or around the 600 block of Widick Street, southeast of Colorado Springs, officials said. When they arrived, they found a home that had been hit at least six times by gunfire.
“One of these rounds punctured the home's exterior and came very close to striking an occupant,” Sgt. Jason Garrett said in a news release. “Thankfully no one was injured.”
Investigating officers collected shell casings from the scene and viewed home surveillance camera footage that showed several people running from the scene, Garrett added.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this incident, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.