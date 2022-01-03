A fight between an armed man and several patrons at an Old Chicago in north Colorado Springs late Sunday resulted in a shattered front entrance of the restaurant, police said.

Officers responded to a call after shots were fired just before 11 p.m. at the Old Chicago restaurant, 4110 N. Academy Blvd. But the man had left the scene by the time officers arrived, police said.

Sgt. Raynald Isaac said the man was reportedly drunk and was told by the restaurant's security to leave.

He returned and started an argument. The man was armed, and a shot was fired through the glass door as patrons wrestled away his gun, Isaac said. He then fled.

The man, later identified as William Christopher Thomas III, was arrested at his home.

