Two people walked into a police station with gunshot wounds after an assailant shot them in a vehicle Wednesday night, police said.

The victims entered the Colorado Police Department's Falcon substation around 10:15 p.m. with gunshot wounds. Officers immediately provided medical attention to the victims before medical personnel arrived, police said. Officers did not specify the victims' condition.

Officers then responded to the area of the shooting nearby the station in the 8000 block of Voyager Parkway but did not find any suspects.