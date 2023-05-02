A man who was shot and killed in a south Colorado Springs park has been identified as 21-year-old Jesse Schiele III, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office and a police news release Tuesday.

The Saturday evening death of Schiele, of Colorado Springs, is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Police received reports of a shooting near the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue at 7:13 p.m. Schiele was found with a gunshot wound on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail in Dorchester Park. He died at the park, according to police.

A GoFundMe in his name is raising money to return his body to Vicksburg, Mississippi, for a proper burial. Schiele graduated from Warren Central High School in 2020 in Vicksburg, and his mother lives there today, according to the GoFundMe.

Schiele’s death marks the ninth homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, 19 homicides were being investigated.

Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting. They're asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information regarding to it, to call police at (719) 444-7000, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (719) 634-7867.