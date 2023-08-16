One person is dead following a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said police received reports of the shooting just before 4:40 a.m., Wednesday on Zebulon Drive, near Chelton Road. The victim was found on the scene.

The investigation has been assumed by the CSPD’s homicide unit. No suspect information or additional details have not been released at this time.

According to a report by Gazette news affiliate KKTV, crime scene tape could be visible at an apartment complex near the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive. The area is near a day care and Centennial Elementary School.

