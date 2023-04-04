The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot last week in Security-Widefield as 29-year-old Brandon Bunyard.

Deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. Friday to the 6900 block of Sullivan Avenue in unincorporated El Paso County, where Bunyard was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Bunyard died after being rushed to a hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities arrested Luis Alfonso Dominguez, 24, and booked him into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with Bunyard's death, according to the Sheriff's Office.