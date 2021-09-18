#BREAKING: A spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms to 11 News deputies are responding to a shooting near Widefield High School. We have an @KKTV11News crew on scene working to learn more. https://t.co/a20SKQFmXy pic.twitter.com/EcM4Ey75ps— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) September 19, 2021
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting reported Saturday in Widefield.
The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of Widefield Drive, near Widefield High School, was reported by the sheriff's office on Twitter at 6:40 p.m.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office was headed to the scene; no other details about the shooting were immediately provided by authorities.
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.