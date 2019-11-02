Police are investigating a shooting near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs.
Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting that one shooting victim has been taken to the hospital.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 6:49 p.m. at the 3700 block of Maizeland Road, west of North Academy Boulevard.
No other details were immediately available. The public is asked to avoid the area.
#BREAKING: CSPD is on scene at a reported shooting near Academy and Maizeland. There is crime tape surrounding a car at the Kum & Go, and officers have the entrance to Palmer Park blocked off nearby. We’re working to get more information. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/Lq0WcUpZXr— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) November 3, 2019