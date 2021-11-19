A shooting was reported in the area of Coventry Drive and South Academy Boulevard Friday morning.
At least six law enforcement vehicles from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol were on the scene on the south side of South Academy Boulevard as of about 8:30 a.m.
Law enforcement officials had placed evidence markers on the side of the road near an older white car. Officials appeared to be searching the ground near the car.
Some roads were closed in the area, which is northeast of the South Academy/I-25 interchange. One lane of northbound S. Academy was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Regarding the Coventry / S. Academy shooting investigation, NB S. Academy Blvd is now open to 1 lane at Hartford. Please drive cautiously through the area and be aware of emergency vehicles and personnel. https://t.co/STXlIYYoY2 pic.twitter.com/y9VCQ2ba4S— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 19, 2021
The EPSO Patrol Division is investigating a shooting that occurred near Coventry / S. Academy. NB S. Academy Blvd is closed from Hartford. Avoid the area. Media staging info to follow. pic.twitter.com/Rci6YETi4W— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 19, 2021