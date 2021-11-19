A shooting was reported in the area of Coventry Drive and South Academy Boulevard Friday morning.

At least six law enforcement vehicles from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol were on the scene on the south side of South Academy Boulevard as of about 8:30 a.m.

Law enforcement officials had placed evidence markers on the side of the road near an older white car. Officials appeared to be searching the ground near the car.

Some roads were closed in the area, which is northeast of the South Academy/I-25 interchange. One lane of northbound S. Academy was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

Reporter

Evan covers justice and public safety for The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native and graduate of The Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

