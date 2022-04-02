Shooting reported in southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

Colorado Springs police are investigating a reported shooting in a southeast neighborhood, according to Gazette news partner KKTV 11 News.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2400 block of Barkman Drive, near Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Drive, on reports of shots fired, according to an online list of police calls for service.
A KKTV 11 News crew on scene reported seeing a red pickup crashed into a backyard fence. KKTV also reports that, further up the road, another street with town homes has been taped off.
Police have not released any further details on the shooting.
The Gazette contributed to this report. Read the full story at kktv.com.