A shooting at The Citadel mall Thursday evening left one person injured, police said.
At about 6:30 p.m. police were called to the mall on the east side of the city near N. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
Officers detained two people and said they believe everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for.
Police and security personnel said the mall was closed while investigators collected evidence and interviewed potential witnesses.