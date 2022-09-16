7eleven kktv.jfif
One person was shot at a 7-Eleven convenience store near downtown Colorado Springs on Friday morning after allegedly trying to steal a bicycle, according to Colorado Springs police.

Just after 7 a.m., police responded to the convenience store on Platte and Wahsatch avenues, near Palmer High School, for a shooting and found one person with "a single gunshot wound" that they say is "non-life-threatening."

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Norman Martell, on scene. Martell told police that the other person had allegedly stolen his bike while it was outside the 7-Eleven, and that he shot the victim to recover his bike.

Police said there are no other injuries related to the incident. 

Colorado Springs School District 11 said in a social media post that Palmer High School was on a short secure status due to its proximity to the shooting but lifted the status just before 7:45 a.m.

