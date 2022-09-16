One person was shot at a 7-Eleven convenience store near downtown Colorado Springs on Friday morning after allegedly trying to steal a bicycle, according to Colorado Springs police.
Just after 7 a.m., police responded to the convenience store on Platte and Wahsatch avenues, near Palmer High School, for a shooting and found one person with "a single gunshot wound" that they say is "non-life-threatening."
Police arrested the suspect, identified as Norman Martell, on scene. Martell told police that the other person had allegedly stolen his bike while it was outside the 7-Eleven, and that he shot the victim to recover his bike.
Police said there are no other injuries related to the incident.
Colorado Springs School District 11 said in a social media post that Palmer High School was on a short secure status due to its proximity to the shooting but lifted the status just before 7:45 a.m.
Palmer was on a brief secure status this morning due to police activity in the area. No students or staff were involved in the situation and secure status has been lifted. Students are encouraged to get to class as soon as possible.— CSSD11 (@CSSD11) September 16, 2022