Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting north of The Citadel mall, officials with the department posted to Twitter Saturday evening.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the incident but did not have an update on their conditions. Officials also said no one has been detained or arrested. The department's violent crimes unit responded.

Police said Galley Road was closed form Academy Boulevard to Chelton Road.

Police asked the public to avoid the area. The post was sent at 6:15 p.m.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that homicide detectives were on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates. 

