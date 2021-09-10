About a half dozen police cars and yards of police tape surrounded the Elks Lodge on Citadel Drive, just north of the Citadel Mall, on Thursday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

Two people were taken to a hospital from the 3600 block of Citadel Drive North, following a shooting that took place just before 4 p.m. The victims, both men, suffered life threatening injuries, police said in a statement issued later Thursday night.

Police said the preliminary information from the investigation revealed the shooting involved people who knew each other. Police have made no arrests at this time.

Happening Now:CSPD is actively investigating a shooting call for service in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. N. Two individuals have been transported to a local hospital. The scene has not yet been secured, please avoid the area. Additional updates will be released when available. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 9, 2021

At the scene just after the shooting took place, police officers spoke to those close to the situation, most of whom declined to speak to media. Originally, police had only blocked off access to the building where the shooting took place, but eventually they blocked access to Citadel Drive.

Lots of police cars and activity in the 3600 block of Citadel Drive following reports of a shooting. A developing story on @csgazette pic.twitter.com/uCariOdJFy — Hugh Johnson (@HughJohnson707) September 9, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).