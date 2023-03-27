One man has died after a shooting east of Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary in progress in the 700 block of Hathaway Drive, which is just north of Peterson Space Force Base and near the Cimarron Hills area in unincorporated El Paso County.

After responding, deputies heard shots fired and they found a man with at least gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. The deceased has not been publicly identified.

An arrest has not been announced in connection with the shooting. Officials did not provide suspect information but said there is no ongoing threat to the community in a news release.

This article was updated at 5 p.m. Monday with the latest information from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.