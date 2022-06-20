One person is dead after an overnight shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night near the Sedona Ridge Apartments at Monterey Road and South Circle Drive.

Despite lifesaving measures by emergency medical personnel, the victim died on the scene, police said.

Police said patrol officers made contact with several people in the area. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, 719-634-7867.