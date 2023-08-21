Shooting investigated on Colorado Springs' west side

A shooting on the west side of Colorado Springs is under investigation Monday morning, according to police and Gazette news partner KKTV.
Before 3 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Wind River Place Apartments, near 19th and Dale streets, to a shooting.
Multiple news outlets are reporting a shooting death and homicide investigation.
A 19-year-old was shot and killed outside his apartment in the same complex in October.
Return for updates to this developing story.
