One person was injured after a shooting in Palmer Park Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Maizeland Road around 2 p.m., where it was determined that a shooting occurred related to a stolen motor vehicle.

The person who fired the shots had left the scene, but returned and was taken into custody, police said. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

A victim in the shooting checked themself into a hospital with one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.