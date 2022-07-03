Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured early Sunday, according to a news release from the department.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Palmer Park Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. for an emergency call about a domestic disturbance involving an individual who might have been armed, police said. When they arrived, witnesses told police gunshots may have been fired and a male was possibly hurt nearby.

Officers found a male “suffering from a serious injury” who was then taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

No suspect information was given, and no arrests were announced.

The section of Palmer Park Boulevard between Academy Boulevard and Potter Drive was closed until about noon, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, is reportedly in critical but stable condition.