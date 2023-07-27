One person was hospitalized after a shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers received reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. near the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue.

Officers were able to locate a man who said he was shot in the leg. The alleged shooter had fled the scene before police arrived, according to an online blotter entry.

According to officials, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.