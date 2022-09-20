A shooting caused a major road in downtown Colorado Springs to close Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Twitter.
Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of East Platte Avenue. Platte Avenue is closed between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue to all vehicles and pedestrians.
Alert: CSPD is on scene of a shooting 100 E Platte Ave. Platte is blocked off for all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Tejon and Nevada. Media staging is at Tejon/Platte. @CSPDPIO— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 21, 2022
It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or when Platte will reopen.
