A shooting caused a major road in downtown Colorado Springs to close Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Twitter.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of East Platte Avenue. Platte Avenue is closed between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue to all vehicles and pedestrians.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or when Platte will reopen.

