Shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs leaves woman injured

A shooting was reported at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
According to police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Prospect Street at 9:30 p.m. responding to a call of multiple shots fired. A 20-year-old woman was hit, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
This prompted another male and the suspect to exchange further gunfire.
The suspect fled the area and no arrests have been made, police said.
"Investigation determined a dispute between associates at the park led to an unidentified suspect male shooting one adult female, 20 years old, causing non-life-threatening injuries," police said.
At this time, police have not released a description of the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story and will be updated