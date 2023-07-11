A shooting at law enforcement in Manitou Springs is under investigation following the Tuesday night incident, city officials said.

Officials said at around 12:30 a.m., officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department alongside deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a routine traffic stop for a suspect carrying felony warrants along West Colorado Avenue and Ridge Road.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Manitou Springs, the suspect resisted arrested, prompting law enforcement officials to use force.

Amidst the arrest, officials said the suspect fired one round at law enforcement. No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident. Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following an arrest.