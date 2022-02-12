Colorado Springs police responded to a pair of shootings that reportedly took place in roughly the same area about 90 minutes apart early Saturday morning, officials with the police department said. So far, officials have not said that the shootings were connected.

Police received calls about the first shooting shortly after 1 a.m. The incident took place in the 2500 block of East Platte Avenue. Police responded to calls about a shooting at a nightclub in the area of the 2500 block of East Boulder Street nearby. The disturbance that led up to the shooting began in the club and then spilled outside. As police investigated, they received word of a victim of the shooting checking into a local hospital. The victim was an active duty Fort Carson soldier who suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The calls for the second shooting came in just after 2:30 a.m. This time the shooting was in the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue at a nearby nightclub. Police arrived to find no was injured but found blood trails. People inside the club said they did not see the shooting happen, officials said. Once again, during the investigation police received word that two people had been admitted into a local hospital as a result of the incident. Police officials said they suffered critical but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials believe this was a drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, police officials said.