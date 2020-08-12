One man was shot as a shooter fired into an apartment bordering Valley-Hi Golf Course.
The shooting happened at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment building at 813 S. Circle Drive.
The victim sustained serious injuries, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt. James Sokolik. There are no suspects yet.
Residents of the building can enter their apartments unless they are in the area of the crime scene. Officers will escort residents to their apartments if they are in vicinity of the shooting, according to Sokolik. Police are expected to be at the building until 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
CSPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at a building near the intersection of South Circle and Winnepeg Drive. pic.twitter.com/4w6DdAPcxV— Jessy Snouwaert (@JessySnouwaert) August 12, 2020
