The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a Circle K convenience store in the Security/Widefield area.
About 6:30 a.m. Feb. 6, a man wearing a black ski mask demanded money from the clerk at the store located at 1801 Main St., the sheriff's office said. He told the clerk he had a weapon but it was never seen.
The man was also wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a light-colored baseball cap, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555 or the department's tip line at 719-520-6666.