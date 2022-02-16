An El Paso County jail inmate died this week while in custody, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The man was taken to the jail's medical section Wednesday night for "a possible medical issue and became unresponsive," the Sheriff's Office said.

He died after first responders performed life-saving measures, the Sheriff's Office said. He was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

The identity of the inmate has not been released, pending a positive identification by the Coroner's Office and notification of kin.

No other details were released.

