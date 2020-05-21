Authorities believe a man from Miami, Florida is tied to more than one illegal marijuana grow operation in a small Colorado town.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is reporting they discovered an illegal grow at an Avondale home on the same street where another illegal grow was found earlier this month. The more recent discovery was at 202 Jane Street. An illegal grow at 315 Jane Street was uncovered on May 1. Detectives believe both grow operations are related.
Ricardo Leal-Ruiz, 54, allowed detectives inside the home at 202 Jane Street on Wednesday where they found two empty grow rooms and saw extensive alterations to the home’s electrical system. Leal-Ruiz is from Miami, Fla.
A search warrant was obtained and 37 marijuana plants were discovered inside a U-Haul parked at the property. The home was condemned due to extensive alterations made to the heating and electrical systems.