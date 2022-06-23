The suspect in a shooting and near-hostage situation Wednesday night has been arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 9:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 600 block of Prairie Star Circle, where they made contact with an adult male with gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified by police as David Ladeira, had returned to his own residence, police say, where he was barricaded inside with another occupant and refused to come out. The Colorado Springs Police Tactical Enforcement Unit also responded to the scene due to the possible hostage situation.

A shelter-in-place order was put into place around 9:30 p.m. and was lifted around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to KKTV.

The other occupant was able to exit the residence, leaving Ladeira inside. Police obtained a search warrant but Ladeira came out of the residence and was taken into custody, police said.