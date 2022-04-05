Both the shelter-in-place order and precautionary lockout have been lifted, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet just before 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.
"Heavy" law enforcement activity on Tuesday afternoon prompted a shelter-in-place order and placed two schools under a precautionary lockout in a neighborhood northeast of Colorado Springs, the El Paso Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office asks the public to stay away from the 2000 block of Fredricksburg Drive in the Cimarron Hills area of the county's unincorporated area. The shelter-in-place order is for those who live within a quarter-mile of the block, the sheriff's office said.
The incident was reported about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Remington Elementary and Horizon Middle schools are on a precautionary lockout.
