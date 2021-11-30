Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have lifted a shelter-in-place order for residents within a quarter mile of the 100 block of Ithaca Street in the Security-Widefield area following an hours-long standoff, the office announced Tuesday.
Just before 2 p.m. deputies received information about an armed and dangerous man wanted on multiple felonies related to parole violations reportedly being in a home in the 100 block of Ithaca Street, Sgt. Jason Garrett spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.
Due to the nature of the situation, the office deployed its tactical support group which includes crisis negotiators, SWAT, K-9 unit and tactical medics along with other units.
Deputies negotiated with the suspect, who was believed to be in a house and alone, according to Garrett. In a Twitter post shortly after 6 p.m., officials with the department confirmed that the incident had been resolved. Officials did not comment on whether the suspect had been detained but said there was "no continuing threat to the public."
During the order, residents were asked to stay indoors and avoid doors and windows.
Also, nearby Talbott Elementary was placed on a precautionary lockout and then a controlled release.