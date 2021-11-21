A shelter-in-place order that lasted nearly two hours Sunday morning has been lifted for residents in Security-Widefield, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Residents within a quarter mile radius of the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue in Security-Widefield, near King Elementary School, were told to shelter in place shortly before 7:45 a.m.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that deputies say a woman called 911 after 3:30 a.m. Sunday from King Elementary School saying she had been stabbed and she was taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

The sheriff's office said a suspect was taken into custody and the shelter-in-place order lifted in the Defoe Avenue area.

