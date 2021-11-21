A shelter-in-place order that lasted nearly two hours Sunday morning has been lifted for residents in Security-Widefield, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Residents within a quarter mile radius of the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue in Security-Widefield, near King Elementary School, were told to shelter in place shortly before 7:45 a.m.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that deputies say a woman called 911 after 3:30 a.m. Sunday from King Elementary School saying she had been stabbed and she was taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

The sheriff's office said a suspect was taken into custody and the shelter-in-place order lifted in the Defoe Avenue area.

#Breaking: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells me the call first came in around 3:30am for a woman that was stabbed. This was by MLK Elementary. Her condition right now is unknown. She tells police a male did it. Now law enforcement is surrounding the suspect’s home. pic.twitter.com/iUgdoPT05e — Brian Sherrod (@Brian_vnl) November 21, 2021

PIO will give a statement in 10 minutes at media staging. https://t.co/PuBog1pihN pic.twitter.com/cvJJrg60wX — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 21, 2021

