The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a shelter in place order for a neighborhood in northern Colorado Springs Thursday night. The order was lifted around 6:30 p.m.
There was barricaded suspect in the area of 2800 El Capitan Drive, according to a police alert sent out just before 6 p.m. Police asked residents to stay indoors and stay away from windows. Residents were also encouraged to lock their doors and windows, police said. Police also asked residents to stay away from the area until an all clear is given.
The shelter in place was lifted about 30 minutes after the alert initially went out. Police said they had concluded their business in the area.