One man has been arrested following an incident in a northern Colorado Springs neighborhood in which police issued a shelter in place order Thursday night. The order was lifted around 6:30 p.m.
Around 5:15 p.m., police received calls about a man who was suffering a mental health episode and had fired a gun in the 2800 block of El Capitan Drive, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. Officers later identified the man as 34-year-old Uriah Coats. Police sent out a shelter in place order upon their arrival asking residents to stay indoors and stay away from windows. They also encouraged people to lock their doors and windows and asked residents who were headed to the area to stay away until an all clear was given.
Coats fled in a vehicle before police got the area contained. During their investigation, police learned that Coats allegedly fired the gun in a home.
An officer later spotted Coats driving near Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive. Police gathered additional reinforcements and arrested him. The shelter in place order was lifted about 30 minutes after the alert initially went out.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.