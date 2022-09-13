The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a shelter-in-place order in a Fountain neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

Residents were asked to avoid the area of the 600 block Autumn Place due to law enforcement activity around 3 p.m. 

The Sheriff's office announced the order was lifted at 7:53 p.m. and that all residents could resume normal activities. 

Officials said the barricaded suspect police were looking for was not located. The suspect, 43-year-old Andrew Bicknell, is wanted for felony menacing. 

Anyone who knows Bicknell's whereabouts or any information are asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 382-8555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP(7867).

