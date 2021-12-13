Multiple Colorado law enforcement agencies joined forces on Friday to apprehend a “violent suspect” with a warrant out of Fountain after an extended vehicle and foot chase, according to a Monday news release from the Fountain Police Department.

Xavier Doucette, 24, could face more than a dozen charges including child abuse, domestic violence, menacing and vehicular eluding, police said.

Park County deputies responding to a Friday afternoon domestic violence report near U.S. 24 learned the suspect was also being sought in connection with an armed robbery, the release stated. The suspect was in a vehicle, with at least one other person, near the jurisdiction line between Park and Teller counties.

As the deputies tried to approach the car, the suspect drove off, resulting in a chase with Colorado State troopers as well as officers from Park and Teller counties, officials said.

Park County deputies backed off the pursuit after chasing the suspect several miles into Teller County, where Woodland Park police officers joined the chase. Officers disabled the vehicle by deploying “spike strips” across the road, Fountain police said.

Doucette then ran from the vehicle, but was later caught and arrested, officials said.