Several cars totaled; 24-year-old arrested for DUI

Totaled cars at Carz4U, KKTV

Cars totaled at Carz4U in Colorado Springs, CO

 Courtesy of KKTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several cars are deemed a total loss after a driver rammed into them earlier this morning, according to Gazette News partner KKTV.

KKTV 11 News, spoke with the Owner of Carz4U to ask about the car damages. Michael Spessard told KKTV he has at least eight cars that have minor damage or have been deemed a total loss. Spessard told 11 News this makes it hard on his business as he just sold some of the cars that are deemed a total loss.

“At this time of the year, it puts me a little behind because these were good commodities,” said Spessard. “Cars are hard to find right now. These were good cars that were sold at low mileage. Going out and replacing is going to be a little tough.”

Police told KKTV the driver struck a light pole and a fence before coming to a stop at the dealership.

Colorado Springs Police told KKTV, 24-year-old Austin Luke has been arrested for DUI.

For more information, visit KKTV.com

