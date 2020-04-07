Two major streets in Colorado Springs were closed Monday night for a crash involving a moped following a suspected hit-and-run crash.
The call came into police at about 8:40 p.m. near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway on the southeast side of the city. Early into the investigation, police believe there was a minor crash between two vehicles along South Academy. One of the drivers involved in that crash reportedly tried to flee the scene and struck a moped.
The person driving the moped was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. The driver who tried to flee the scene of the original crash is suspected of DUI and was also arrested for vehicular assault
South Academy and Hancock were closed in all directions for several hours.