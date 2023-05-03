A second person has been arrested in connection with the 2022 shooting death of a convicted sex offender, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Krista Arellano, 38, faces charges of accessory to first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and officers from the Fountain Police Department arrested Arellano on Tuesday at a home in Fountain in the 7000 block of Alegre Circle, according to a news release.

Daxcimo Ceja was fatally shot Feb. 16, 2022, and on April 7, 2022, police arrested Deka Simmons and charged her with first-degree murder in Ceja's death, according to previous Gazette reporting.

At the time of his death, Ceja had an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Simmons, who was 38 at the time of her arrest, is scheduled to appear in court June 2 for a motions hearing.

The investigation into the death of Ceja is active and ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-7867