A second juvenile has died following a shooting in a Falcon neighborhood earlier this month, for which no arrests have been announced.

The first victim, also a juvenile, died in a hospital after the early morning shooting on Feb. 5. Bullets rained down on a house in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the subdivision north of Falcon, striking five people.

The two people who have died of their injuries have not been identified to the public by law enforcement. Three others who were shot sustained injuries of varying severity, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Deborah Mynatt.

Investigators said there may be multiple suspects in the shooting and that the victims and the suspects possibly knew each other. Initial reports also linked the shooting to a Feb. 4 carjacking near Potter Drive on the east side of Colorado Springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

"To our neighbors whom we serve who live in the Falcon area, we want to assure you there is no known continuing threat to the public from this incident. It is our belief this was an isolated incident and involved persons were known to each other," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

Numerous apparent bullet holes were visible on the façade of a residence earlier this month where sheriff’s deputies cordoned off more than a block as investigators collected evidence on Feb. 5. Two vehicles with front-end damage were also parked at the scene that day, one with possible bullet holes in its cracked windshield.

The residence where the victims were shot may have been a short-term rental property, according to neighbor accounts and online data that linked the address to an apparent rental property.

When the shooting occurred, most of the subdivision was placed under a shelter-in-place order for about one hour after law enforcement arrived at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Residents were advised to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

The investigations division is still investigating and has "productive leads." Members of the community who may have information regarding this shooting are asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777.